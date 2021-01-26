Ryan relishing extra test days for Brown, Kostecki

Barry Ryan is relishing having two years’ worth of extra test days for Erebus Motorsport’s new signings, Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, starting tomorrow at Winton.

Brown, Kostecki, and also Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Bryce Fullwood will take to the rural Victorian circuit in their ZB Commodores for their first rookie test days of 2021.

Fullwood completed his first full season in the Repco Supercars Championship last year but, due to a rule change ahead of that campaign, keeps his rookie testing allocation for another year.

While WAU gets to run the Territorian on three more days than the standard three for another season, Erebus is set to enjoy that privilege with both its cars for the next two.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Ryan, Erebus’s CEO, told Speedcafe.com.

“Both those guys can bang out of the gate at Winton [Erebus’s test track] or most tracks now. They know which way the track goes, they’re going to be on the ball within three laps, and we can start testing.

“They’re rookies who’ve now basically got two years’ worth of three extra test days over every other team, so it’s a big positive on that front.”

Tomorrow also represents the first opportunity that Erebus’s two new full-time drivers will have to work with the team’s new race engineers at a race track.

Brown has been paired with Tom Moore, who served as interim race engineer on Car #9 for a period of 2020 due to border restrictions, and Kostecki with former Kelly Racing man George Commins.

Both drivers won races in the 2020 Super2 Series before contesting the Bathurst 1000 with Erebus as co-drivers, while Fullwood picked up a podium at The Bend and was re-signed by WAU before season’s end.