LATEST

Price receives Australia Day Honour > View

Brown reveals helmet ahead of rookie Supercars season > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin's new blue IndyCar race suit > View

Title sponsor for McLaughlin’s IndyCar campaign revealed > View

Van Gisbergen set to miss team livery launch > View

Why rain could help Holdsworth repeat first-up triumph > View

GALLERY: Day 2 at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania > View

Reynolds welcomes arrival of first child > View

Price names date for collarbone surgery > View

Hanson penalised for Mostert hit > View

Mostert ‘would like to see something’ for spin > View

Holdsworth takes out TCR opener at Symmons Plains > View

Home » News » Offroad » Dakar » Price receives Australia Day Honour

Price receives Australia Day Honour

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 26th January, 2021 - 9:24am

Share:

LinkedIn

Toby Price

Toby Price has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for services to motorsport.

Price is Australia’s first and thus far only Dakar Rally champion, a feat he achieved initially in 2016.

He won another Dakar three years later despite breaking his scaphoid in a training crash in the preceding month, and carrying the injury through all 10 stages.

The honour was announced within a day of the 33-year-old confirming that he is due for more surgery after breaking his collarbone in this year’s event.

He had been second overall after somehow completing a stage with a tyre held together by cable ties and tape before crashing out on Stage 9.

Price has, however, made the podium in each of the five Dakars which he has finished, out of a total of seven starts.

That included 2020, when the Red Bull KTM rider attempted in vain to save the life of Pablo Goncalves, having been first on the scene of the Portuguese rider’s accident.

In 2018, Price won the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship title, and his honour on Australia Day 2021 has been awarded “For service to motorsport, particularly to cross country motorcycle racing.”

“Blown away to be on this list, it’s crazy…” he wrote on social media.

“Thanks so much everyone for your support of what I do!”

Ross Philip Tapper and the late Maurice Smith were also awarded Medals of the Order of Australia for services to motorsport.

Smith’s contribution included over 22 years as a Motorsport Australia (then CAMS) state tribunal chairman, with his honour also being for community work around the Kempsey area, in Northern New South Wales, where he eventually moved to.

Tapper was Clerk of Course at Western Australia’s Forest Rally for the 30 years from 1988, making him Australia’s longest serving in such a position, and filled that role again last year.

Price, Smith, and Tapper all now have the title of OAM.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com