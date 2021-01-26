Gresini ‘fragile’ from COVID but improving

Fausto Gresini is said to be in a “fragile” condition but there is cause for optimism as he passes four weeks in hospital with COVID-19.

The two-time 125cc world champion was hospitalised on December 27 and has been in a specialty facility in Bologna since December 30, where he remains on a ventilator.

Gresini Racing’s latest update begins with, “Minor but comforting news on the state of health of Fausto Gresini, who has been hospitalised for over three weeks at the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital in Bologna.”

A comment from Dr Nicola Cilloni follows, and reads, “Fausto Gresini’s general clinical conditions are fragile, but slowly and progressively improving.

“He is conscious and combative. Radiological and laboratory tests also go in the same direction.

“He still needs to be supported by the mechanical ventilator, but blood oxygenation is progressively improving.

“He started physiotherapy to rehabilitate both breathing and muscles.

“He remains in critical and fragile condition with a long path of treatment, but the direction taken in recent days makes the prognosis, still reserved, more optimistic.”

Gresini turned 60 years of age on January 23.