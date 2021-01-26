Brown reveals helmet ahead of rookie Supercars season

Erebus Motorsport driver Will Brown has shown off his new helmet ahead of his rookie Supercars season.

Brown’s helmet dons backing from KMC Wheel, which he carried on his Holden VF Commodore in last year’s Super2 Series season finale.

“I think this is the start of something great for sure,” Brown said.

“Luckily for me, KMC were able to give me some support last year to go racing at Bathurst in Super2.

“Now this year moving into my first year in Supercars I’m stoked that KMC are going to be onboard for my rookie season.”

Brown will race alongside fellow rookie Brodie Kostecki in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship.

The Toowoomba-born pilot has four seasons in the Super2 Series under his belt, culminating in second place behind Thomas Randle in 2020.

The 22-year-old has three starts in the Bathurst 1000 to his name, his best finish coming last year alongside David Reynolds where they came 15th.