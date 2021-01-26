LATEST

‘Curveballs’ delaying new Hamilton F1 deal > View

Brivio reveals how Rossi Facebook inquiry helped make Suzuki MotoGP team > View

Gresini ‘fragile’ from COVID but improving > View

Price receives Australia Day Honour > View

Brown reveals helmet ahead of rookie Supercars season > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin's new blue IndyCar race suit > View

Title sponsor for McLaughlin’s IndyCar campaign revealed > View

Van Gisbergen set to miss team livery launch > View

Why rain could help Holdsworth repeat first-up triumph > View

GALLERY: Day 2 at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania > View

Reynolds welcomes arrival of first child > View

Price names date for collarbone surgery > View

Home » News » Bikes » Brivio reveals how Rossi Facebook inquiry helped make Suzuki MotoGP team

Brivio reveals how Rossi Facebook inquiry helped make Suzuki MotoGP team

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 26th January, 2021 - 10:37am

Share:

LinkedIn

Davide Brivio pic: MotoGP.com

Now former Suzuki MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio has revealed that a Facebook message asking about Valentino Rossi’s availability led to him heading up the championship-winning squad.

Brivio’s management has been widely acclaimed for Suzuki’s progression from a MotoGP return at the end of 2014 to winning the riders’ title with Joan Mir last year.

Initially, however, he was sounded out on social media by Project Leader Shinichi Sahara in the hope of landing the services of Valentino Rossi.

Brivio had worked with Rossi as the Team Manager at Yamaha Factory Racing and, when ‘The Doctor’ defected to Ducati in 2011, he became a consultant to his fellow Italian.

With Suzuki looking at returning to the top tier of motorcycle racing, Sahara sent a Facebook message which failed to yield Rossi’s signature, but did eventually snare another.

“Sahara reached out to me on Facebook, which was strange because I don’t use Facebook,” Brivio told MotoGP’s official website.

“I have a profile but I don’t use it. I don’t even know how, even now! But I saw a notification and looked at the messages.

“I saw Sahara’s name and he wanted to know what Valentino Rossi’s intentions were for the future.

“He told me that Suzuki wanted to return to MotoGP in 2014 and he asked if Valentino Rossi would be available to race for them.

“I spoke with Valentino but he said riding for Suzuki didn’t interest him, Valentino wanted to go back to Yamaha [in 2013] and so I politely replied to Sahara to let him know Valentino was not interested.

“And then we started talking a bit and Sahara asked me if, in case he started a team in Italy, would I be interested?

“And I said yes, I might be interested. So, I started with them on April 1, 2013.”

Brivio will work in Formula 1 from this year, as Racing Director at the Alpine F1 Team.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com