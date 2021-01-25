LATEST

VIDEO: Mostert laps Symmons Plains in Audi TCR

Monday 25th January, 2021 - 10:30am

Go on-board with Chaz Mostert as he laps Symmons Plains in the #25 Audi RS 3 LMS TCR ahead of this week’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series opener.

