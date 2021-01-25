LATEST

Reynolds welcomes arrival of first child

Reynolds welcomes arrival of first child

Connor O'Brien

By

Monday 25th January, 2021 - 9:50pm

Tahan Lew Fatt and David Reynolds with their child, Ryu Reynolds

Kelly Grove Racing recruit David Reynolds’ start to 2021 has just gotten a whole lot better, with partner Tahan Lew Fatt giving birth to the couple’s first child.

The newly renamed KGR squad announced the arrival of baby boy Ryu Reynolds via social media tonight.

Ryu’s arrival comes almost exactly a month out from the Supercars season-opener, the Repco Mount Panorama 500 on February 26-28.

It follows long-awaited confirmation earlier this month Reynolds would rejoin the Kellys, marking a fresh start after a breakdown in relations with former team Erebus Motorsport.

The 35-year-old will drive a Penrite-sponsored #26 Ford Mustang this season as team-mate to Andre Heimgartner.

Reynolds joins a list of fathers on the full-time Supercars grid including Tim Slade, Mark Winterbottom, Fabian Coulthard and James Courtney.

