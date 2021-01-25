LATEST

Price names date for collarbone surgery

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 25th January, 2021 - 8:22pm

The x-ray which Toby Price posted Picture: Toby Price Twitter

Toby Price is set to undergo surgery on February 3 after breaking his collarbone in this month’s Dakar Rally.

The two-time Dakar champion copped the injury when he crashed heavily during Stage 9 of the 2021 edition, and was airlifted to hospital from the scene.

Having signalled that surgery would be required, Price has now confirmed he will be having a plate inserted.

The procedure has been held up due to the quarantine obligation upon return to Australia from Saudi Arabia.

“Smacked my shoulder up good this time,” wrote the Red Bull KTM rider on social media.

“Needs to be plated back down and new ligaments and AC joint needs a clean-up.

“I still haven’t had surgery yet cause of the Covid rules and 14 day quarantine but I’m booked in for the 3rd February.

“Thanks for all the messages!”

Price included an image which appears to be an x-ray of the injury with his announcement.

The Australian’s most recent Dakar win, in 2019, came after he rode the entire event with a broken scaphoid.

