LATEST

Randle soars to S5000 pole in Tasmania > View

Ogier racks up milestones with Monte-Carlo triumph > View

Van Gisbergen: NZGP win ‘one of my best’ > View

Cox: Alfa Romeo pace not down to straight line speed > View

Kayo Freebies deal raises eyebrows at Seven > View

VIDEO: Mostert laps Symmons Plains in Audi TCR > View

Kayo confirms free live stream of Mt Panorama 500 > View

GALLERY: New Zealand Grand Prix, Sunday > View

Van Gisbergen explains pre-race extinguisher incident > View

Last to first: Van Gisbergen wins extraordinary NZGP > View

GALLERY: Symmons Plains Race Tasmania set-up and practice > View

Symmons lap record under threat after S5000 practice > View

Home » News » Rally » Ogier racks up milestones with Monte-Carlo triumph

Ogier racks up milestones with Monte-Carlo triumph

Connor O'Brien

By

Monday 25th January, 2021 - 1:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Ogier leaps with joy after winning the 2021 Rallye Monte-Carlo

Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia have notched a spectacular double milestone in the form of their latest conquering of the Rallye Monte-Carlo.

It marked the French pair’s record eighth triumph in the event, and overall their 50th World Rally Championship victory.

They become just the second combination to hit the half-century, following Sebastien Loeb/Daniel Elena.

Ogier took victory in the 2021 WRC opener by 32.6 seconds from Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville third.

Kalle Rovanperä secured fourth to complete a strong start for Toyota, with Spanish veteran Dani Sordo (Hyundai) rounding out the top five.

“This is a perfect start to the season,” said seven-time WRC champion Ogier.

“Watching this rally as a kid gave me the dream to become a driver one day.

“If I could have only one record, for sure I would take this one. It has a lot of meaning for me, and this is also the reason I was quite emotional on the podium.

“The Yaris WRC has been fantastic this weekend: I had such a good feeling in the car.

“I think it was a good decision to do one more year… it is never the easiest to manage a lead and especially on this rally, but we did it.”

Ogier’s Toyota in action at the Rallye Monte-Carlo

Early leader Ott Tanak’s mission to repeat his 2019 title got off to a rocky start by comparison, forced into retirement after a succession of punctures.

New Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala voiced pride at his squad’s effort across the treacherous event.

“For my first rally in this role and immediately we have a one-two-four finish, and also Takamoto [Katsuta] in sixth, as well the maximum points in the Power Stage – it’s incredible,” said Latvala.

“I have a fantastic team and we have the best drivers… it’s an amazing result to start the season with.”

The Arctic Rally Finland will host the second round of the WRC season on February 26-28.

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com