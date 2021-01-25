Kayo confirms free live stream of Mt Panorama 500

Online sports streaming service Kayo has confirmed the opening round of this year’s Supercars Championship will be made available live and free.

The announcement comes as the Fox Sports surrogate launches Kayo Freebies.

The online streaming service will provide select live sporting events, entertainment, and documentaries for free.

Last year it was rumoured Supercars was among several sports that would be live streamed for free in an effort to grow the platform’s reach.

“Kayo has experienced massive subscriber growth over the past two years and is now established as the go-to destination for streaming 50 sports live,” said Kayo Sports CEO, Julian Ogrin.

“We have the biggest line-up of sport from the world’s best producers including Fox Sports, Bein Sports, and ESPN, and we are seeing our customer base continue to grow with record audiences for our AFL, NRL, Cricket and motorsport coverage.

“Kayo Freebies is another game-changing moment. We believe Kayo Freebies will increase our audience share for selected events, expand audiences for growing sports and ultimately take Kayo’s subscription growth to the next level.

“Kayo is the unrivalled service for streaming the world’s best sport. We know when people try Kayo, they love the experience.

“Freebies is a way of bringing even more sports fans closer to our brand, enjoying the best commentators and production, and experiencing our technology which has been built specifically for streaming live sport.”

The opening round of the Repco Supercars Championship can be streamed via the Kayo website or app.

The Seven Network will broadcast the Mt Panorama 500 via its free-to-air platform Channel 7.

This year’s Mt Panorama 500 takes place on February 26-28.