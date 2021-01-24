VIDEO: Morris uncovers Supercars’ secret passing trick

Amid debate about Supercars’ future technical direction, Paul Morris has demonstrated how the category’s very best drivers use the clutch to turn the car.

Morris is opposed to the possible introduction of assisted shift with the Gen3 ruleset, which was revealed by a recent tender document as being on the cards, given it would detract from the skill required to drive a Supercar.

Now, in the video below, the 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner shows just how a manual gearbox can separate the good drivers from the best.

Morris demonstrates how clutch release can be manipulated in a way that mimics the handbrake in order to rotate the rear of the car, with a manual Toyota 86 road car which is used for driver training at Norwell Motorplex.

By way of contrast, the paddle shift version of the 86 which ‘The Dude’ uses to finish the lesson gives the driver far less control over turning.

Although the technique is commonplace in cases of simply outbraking oneself, it is also used to help with passing.

Watch the video below to see just how it is done