Holdsworth fastest in first TCR practice session

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 24th January, 2021 - 11:46am

Lee Holdsworth Picture: TCR Australia

Lee Holdsworth has gone fastest in the first practice session of the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Symmons Plains.

Making his debut in the hot hatch category, which is the headline act at this weekend’s Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event, Holdsworth clocked a fastest lap of 55.7559s around the 2.41km circuit.

The Supercars race winner headed up an all-Alfa Romeo top four in the half-hour session, with he and Ashley Seward Motorsport team-mate Jay Hanson split by Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Jordan Cox.

Another GRM driver in Michael Caruso crept up to fourth late in the piece, while Nathan Morcom ended up fifth in a Hyundai.

In the first 10 minutes, it was Chaz Mostert (Audi), Hanson, and Cox trading top spot before Holdsworth usurped them with a 56.2276s.

Cox quickly reclaimed the ascendancy with a 55.9003s, while Holdsworth improved to a 56.0669s just before the end of his second run.

Hanson had closed to 0.0516s off the pace when Holdsworth went back to first position with a 55.8051s just before the 20-minute mark, and consolidated with the 55.7559s just after.

It was a time would not be beaten, nor would Cox’s or Hanson’s personal bests to that point of proceedings.

“The car came out pretty good out of the box,” said Holdsworth.

“Still a couple of things that [we] really need to tidy up, also a little bit in my driving, but so far, so good.

“The good thing is, we’ve got some stuff to work on and hopefully improve for next session.

“I think the first couple of laps will be very entertaining for people to watch,” he added as he cast an eye towards tomorrow’s first race.

“The rear tyres take forever to come on, so I’ll be skating around everywhere until we get some tyre temp and that’s taking up to five laps.

“So, it’s going to be a while, first few laps, and it’ll be good fun.

“The times are really close, so I imagine qualifying’s going to be really tough.”

Caruso improved on each of his last three laps to end the session with a 56.1551s, while Morcom’s best was a 56.2611s.

Josh Buchan, in the other HMO Hyundai, ended up sixth, ahead of Mostert, Luke King (Audi), Jason Bargwanna (Peugeot), and Brad Shiels (Hyundai).

Wall Racing’s John Martin was top Honda driver in 13th with a personal best exactly a second slower than Holdsworth’s.

Practice 2 starts at 13:25 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 10 Ashley Seaward Motorsport Lee Holdsworth Alfa Romeo Giulietta 0:55.7559
2 5 Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox Alfa Romeo Giulietta 0:55.9003 0:00.1444
3 9 Ashley Seaward Motorsport Jay Hanson Alfa Romeo Giulietta 0:55.9519 0:00.1960
4 7 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 0:56.1551 0:00.3992
5 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N 0:56.2611 0:00.5052
6 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N 0:56.3152 0:00.5593
7 25 MPC Bostik Racing Chaz Mostert Audi RS 3 0:56.3553 0:00.5994
8 2 Melbourne Performance Centre Luke King Audi RS 3 0:56.3798 0:00.6239
9 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 0:56.4816 0:00.7257
10 333 Tilton Racing Brad Shiels Hyundai i30N 0:56.5875 0:00.8316
11 33 Low Bake Racing GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Megane RS 0:56.6238 0:00.8679
12 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 0:56.6586 0:00.9027
13 24 Mobil 1 Wall Racing John Martin Honda Civic Type R 0:56.7559 0:01.0000
14 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 0:56.7775 0:01.0216
15 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R 0:56.8895 0:01.1336
16 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R 0:56.9106 0:01.1547
17 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 0:57.0229 0:01.2670
18 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 1:02.2315 0:06.4756

