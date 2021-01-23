WEC switches season-opener

The FIA World Endurance Championship’s season-opener has been moved from Sebring to Portimao due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEC was to have shared the bill with IMSA in mid-March but with visiting the United States deemed not feasible, Round 1 will be held in Portugal instead.

The 8 Hours of Portimao will take place on April 2-4, at the same venue which was added to both the Formula 1 and MotoGP calendars last year.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause issues worldwide and the decision to cancel Sebring and replace it with a race in Portimão was made following consultation with the FIA, IMSA and management at Sebring,” said ACO President Pierre Fillon.

“We are saddened not to see our American friends and can’t wait for the day when we can return to the USA to race alongside IMSA for Super Sebring.

“We remain focused on continuing to build our long-term relationship with both IMSA and the Sebring International Raceway and the intention will be to return to Sebring in the future.”

Portimao has just been put back on the MotoGP calendar as well, due to the North and South American rounds being officially postponed, and is shaping up to also host F1 again in 2021.

WEC organisers intend on otherwise continuing with their original calendar.

Portimao will also host the Prologue on March 30-31.

World Endurance Championship 2021 calendar Revised