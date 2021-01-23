LATEST

Van Der Drift tops final NZGP practice, Van Gisbergen third > View

Button returns to Williams as advisor > View

Percat: Paddles would ‘probably kill my love for Supercars’ > View

Tributes paid to Smith ahead of 50th NZGP start > View

Winterbottom backs push to pass introduction for Supercars > View

Kelly unveils bold livery for Tasmania return > View

Seton lands Super2 seat > View

Larkham returns to Supercars broadcast team > View

Van Gisbergen, Heimgartner top five in NZGP practice > View

VIDEO: Bargwanna duo's virtual lap of Symmons Plains > View

Super3 front-runner moves up to Super2 > View

CoolDrive coup: De Rosa to engineer Slade > View

Home » News » New Zealand » Van Der Drift tops final NZGP practice, Van Gisbergen third

Van Der Drift tops final NZGP practice, Van Gisbergen third

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 23rd January, 2021 - 8:40am

Share:

LinkedIn

Chris van der Drift

Chris van der Drift has edged out Dan Gaunt and Shane van Gisbergen in final practice for the New Zealand Grand Prix.

The three-time Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series winner set the pace from the outset, eventually ending the session with a chart-topping 1:30.248s.

Former Supercars driver Gaunt was 0.235s adrift while van Gisbergen sat 0.341s in arrears.

Castrol Toyota Racing Series rookies Kaleb Ngatoa and Matthew Payne completed the top five, ending the 30-minute outing 0.367s and 0.399 adrift respectively.

The session was punctuated by two red flag periods, the first for debris on the front straight and the second for Peter Vodanovich who spun at the Double Bastard.

He ended the morning’s final practice in seventh just behind seasoned Toyota Racing Series campaigner Brendon Leitch.

Kelly Grove Racing driver Andre Heimgartner, Chinese Formula 4 Championship title winner Conrad Clark, and Damon Leitch rounded out the top 10.

Greg Murphy was 12th, ending the session with a spin on entry to the Double Bastard.

Qualifying for Race 1 of the weekend gets underway at 13:35 local time (11:35 AEDT).

Castrol Toyota Racing Series New Zealand Grand Prix, Saturday Practice:

Pos Driver Time Diff Gap
1 Chris van der Drift 1:30.248
2 Daniel Gaunt 1:30.483 0.235 0.235
3 Shane van Gisbergen 1:30.589 0.341 0.106
4 Kaleb Ngatoa 1:30.615 0.367 0.026
5 Matthew Payne 1:30.647 0.399 0.032
6 Brendon Leitch 1:30.757 0.509 0.11
7 Peter Vodanovich 1:30.816 0.568 0.059
8 Andre Heimgartner 1:30.936 0.688 0.12
9 Conrad Clark 1:31.117 0.869 0.181
10 Demon Leitch 1:31.163 0.915 0.046
11 Tom Alexander 1:31.170 0.922 0.007
12 Greg Murphy 1:31.209 0.961 0.039
13 Billy Frazer 1:31.247 0.999 0.038
14 Chris Vlok 1:31.650 1.402 0.403
15 Joshua Bethune 1:32.223 1.975 0.573
16 Ken Smith 1:37.490 7.242 5.267

More New Zealand News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com