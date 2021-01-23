Van Der Drift tops final NZGP practice, Van Gisbergen third

Chris van der Drift has edged out Dan Gaunt and Shane van Gisbergen in final practice for the New Zealand Grand Prix.

The three-time Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series winner set the pace from the outset, eventually ending the session with a chart-topping 1:30.248s.

Former Supercars driver Gaunt was 0.235s adrift while van Gisbergen sat 0.341s in arrears.

Castrol Toyota Racing Series rookies Kaleb Ngatoa and Matthew Payne completed the top five, ending the 30-minute outing 0.367s and 0.399 adrift respectively.

The session was punctuated by two red flag periods, the first for debris on the front straight and the second for Peter Vodanovich who spun at the Double Bastard.

He ended the morning’s final practice in seventh just behind seasoned Toyota Racing Series campaigner Brendon Leitch.

Kelly Grove Racing driver Andre Heimgartner, Chinese Formula 4 Championship title winner Conrad Clark, and Damon Leitch rounded out the top 10.

Greg Murphy was 12th, ending the session with a spin on entry to the Double Bastard.

Qualifying for Race 1 of the weekend gets underway at 13:35 local time (11:35 AEDT).

Castrol Toyota Racing Series New Zealand Grand Prix, Saturday Practice: