MotoGP replaces American rounds

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 23rd January, 2021 - 9:29am

A second Qatar round and one in Portugal have been added to this year’s MotoGP calendar in place of the two American rounds, which are officially ‘postponed’.

The changes to the front end of the season, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, had become widely expected and follow a shift of pre-season testing from Sepang to more running at Losail, the Qatar Grand Prix venue.

While Losail still plays host to an event on March 26-28, Round 2 of the season will now be the ‘Doha Grand Prix’, a week later at the same circuit on April 2-4.

The former Argentina Grand Prix weekend of April 9-11 is now vacant while Portimao has been called up from the list of reserve venues to be the scene of Round 3 on April 16-18, when MotoGP was to have visited the Circuit of the Americas.

The rest of the calendar is largely as announced last November, although the ‘TBD’ slot set aside for the Czech Grand Prix at Brno has now been cut, as has Russia’s Igora Drive from the list of reserve circuits.

Furthermore, there are now 19 rounds and while Termas de Rio Hondo and COTA are earmarked to be rescheduled, that endeavour is ‘subject to the pandemic’.

At least one of those two circuits or the other 18 grands prix on the latest version of the calendar will ultimately be dropped altogether, given Dorna Sports has also advised that there will be no more than 20 events this year.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns and complications sadly oblige the postponement of both the Argentina GP and the Americas GP until the last quarter of 2021,” reads Dorna’s calendar update.

Notably, there will be two night races now, due to repetition of racing at Losail.

While Brno’s position on the calendar appears to have been lost due to lack of resurfacing, Indonesia’s Mandalika International Street Circuit is still listed as a reserve as construction continues.

Aside from private testing, MotoGP action for 2021 kicks off with in Qatar from March 5 with the Shakedown Test, followed immediately by the first, two-day Official Test for all riders.

MotoGP 2021 calendar Updated

Date Grand prix Venue
28 March Qatar* Losail International Circuit
04 April Doha* Losail International Circuit
18 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit
02 May Spain Circuito de Jerez
16 May France Le Mans
30 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello
06 June Catalunya Barcelona – Catalunya
20 June Germany Sachsenring
27 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
11 July Finland** KymiRing
15 August Austria Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
29 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit
12 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón
19 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
03 October Japan Twin Ring Motegi
10 October Thailand Chang International Circuit
24 October Australia Phillip Island
31 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
14 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Postponed Grands Prix to be rescheduled subject to the pandemic

Grand prix Venue
República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo
Americas Circuit of the Americas

Reserve circuits

Grand prix Venue
Indonesia** Mandalika International Street Circuit

* Evening Race
** Subject to Homologation
Note: Maximum 20 grands prix

