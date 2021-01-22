LATEST

VIDEO: Bargwanna duo's virtual lap of Symmons Plains

By

Friday 22nd January, 2021 - 3:28pm

Ben Bargwanna drives a simulator lap of Symmons Plains with his Bathurst 1000-winning father Jason commentating, ahead of the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania this Australia Day long weekend.

