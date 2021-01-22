LATEST

Van Gisbergen, Heimgartner top five in NZGP practice

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 22nd January, 2021 - 4:05pm

Shane van Gisbergen in the #97 FT-60

Shane van Gisbergen and Andre Heimgartner have ended Friday practice at the New Zealand Grand Prix in fourth and fifth respectively.

The quickest times of the day came in the final 30-minute practice session at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

Three-time Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series winner Chris van der Drift was quickest in both of the afternoon’s two practice sessions.

He ended the day with a 1:30.245s to be 0.197s clear of Castrol Toyota Racing Series rookie Matthew Payne.

Seasoned Toyota Racing Series campaigner Brendon Leitch was third fastest on 1:30.688s, just 0.443s shy of the best time of the day.

Supercars duo van Gisbergen and Heimgartner rounded out the top five, the pair setting a 1:30.736s and 1:30.756s respectively.

Billy Frazer was sixth, Peter Vodanovich was seventh, while four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy was eighth and 0.984s adrift of the top time.

New Zealand Formula Ford Championship graduate Kaleb Ngatoa was ninth while 2019 SuperUtes Series title winner Tom Alexander completed the top 10.

The 16-car field was rounded out by Ken Smith, who will make his 50th start in the New Zealand Grand Prix this weekend.

The final Castrol Toyota Racing Series practice takes place at 09:45 local time (07:45 AEDT) before qualifying at 13:35 local time (11:35 AEDT).

Race 1 of the three-round series gets underway at 16:30 local time (14:30 AEDT).

Castrol Toyota Racing Series New Zealand Grand Prix, Friday Practice (Combined):

Pos Driver Time
1 Chris van der Drift 1:30.245
2 Matthew Payne 1:30.442
3 Brendon Leitch 1:30.688
4 Andre Heimgartner 1:30.736
5 Shane van Gisbergen 1:30.756
6 Billy Frazer 1:30.950
7 Peter Vodanovich 1:31.046
8 Greg Murphy 1:31.229
9 Kaleb Ngatoa 1:31.234
10 Tom Alexander 1:31.387
11 Daniel Gaunt 1:31.413
12 Damon Leitch 1:31.461
13 Conrad Clark 1:32.035
14 Chris Vlok 1:32.186
15 Joshua Bethune 1:32.818
16 Ken Smith 1:38.950

