Kiwi TV deal for TCR Australia

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships programme more broadly has secured a television deal with Sky in New Zealand.

This weekend’s Boost Mobile Race Tasmania meeting at Symmons Plains will be shown live on Sky Sport in a deal which covers all six Australian Racing Group/SMAC events plus the Bathurst international.

TCR, the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, and Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters are among the categories in action in Tasmania’s north from Sunday, with others to feature during the year including GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

“The Australian Racing Group is excited to finalise our broadcast partners for the 2021 season, ensuring that every motorsport fan around the globe will have the opportunity to see our world-class categories in action,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“Sky Sport is the perfect partner for us. They love their motorsport and they are passionate about ensuring New Zealand fans have the best and most relevant racing on their screens.

“The Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event is going to be a great way to start the season. Famous track, passionate crowd and an incredible line-up of racing, and ARG is proud to help launch the 2021 racing calendar in this part of the world.”

Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations, Michael Smith, added, “The 2021 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships will be one of the biggest and best yet and today’s announcement further highlights the growing stature of these events.

“Together with the Australian Racing Group, we’re really excited to provide motorsport fans both here in Australia and New Zealand, as well as around the world, with live access to a huge range of categories and drivers who will all be eager to put on a show.

“With Race Tasmania taking place this weekend, we can’t wait for the racing to get underway before moving to the first Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event at Phillip Island in February as part of the Australian All Wheels Race Fest.”

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney said, “We are pretty excited to be adding this fantastic suite of motorsport events to the Sky grid in 2021.

“Races will feature expert and emerging drivers and their crews, and fans in Aotearoa will be able to chart their journeys in what promises to be an incredible season of racing.

“We’re looking forward to the first races next week.”

In Supercheap Auto TCR Australia’s domestic market, the Seven Network will telecast and stream all events.

