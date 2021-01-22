Haas set to benefit from Ferrari staff overflow

Haas could be in line for an influx of Ferrari staff as part of the famed Italian squad’s efforts to meet cost cap regulations.

The Guenther Steiner-led operation already enjoys a relationship with the Prancing Horse as a customer team, through which it is supplied with power units, gearboxes and more.

Now Haas is set to reap further rewards, with Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto indicating staff could soon be redeployed to the American outfit.

Ferrari head of chassis engineering Simone Resta has already joined Haas last month.

“If I have to reduce my organisation, I’m certainly more happy to know that those guys are joining Haas and reinforcing their team instead of being simply on the market or available to whatever other teams,” said Binotto.

“So that’s certainly the way we are looking at the collaborations.

“Those persons will be in Maranello in a completely separate building to Scuderia Ferrari, so they will not have access to the Scuderia Ferrari building. It is separate and they will remain in the area.

“We tried to create new synergies with our customer teams looking to the future.

“You have seen recently, for example, a technical senior person like Simone Resta has moved into the Haas organisation [in] an important and significant role.

“He is not the only one who will move into the Haas organisation. A few other technicians will move, reducing our organisation which is required for the budget cap, but strengthening somehow the organisation of our customers and I would say partner teams.

“Haas is a fully-independent team compared to Ferrari. It’s not a junior team and we are not exchanging information beyond what’s possible by the regulations, so it’s a completely different organisation independent to Ferrari.”

After a stellar 2018 season, Haas has slumped to ninth in the constructors’ championship the past two years.

They’ll take an all-rookie driver line-up into 2021, with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin replacing stalwarts Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean.