Gresini’s lungs ‘hit hard’, regularly in sedation

Fausto Gresini is still in regular sedation due to his lungs being “hit hard” by COVID-19, his doctor has advised.

The owner of Gresini Racing has been in hospital with the coronavirus since late last year and while there has been optimism about his condition in recent updates, it remains serious.

Ahead of his 60th birthday tomorrow (January 23), the two-time 125cc world champion is still in intensive care at the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital.

“Fausto’s general conditions are unfortunately still serious,” said Dr Nicola Cilloni.

“The lungs hit hard by the disease and by an overlapping infection are able to give oxygen to the blood only and aided by the mechanical ventilation machine.

“It is still necessary to keep Fausto asleep almost always to allow the mechanical fan to work properly.

“When he is periodically awakened, he is conscious and combative.”