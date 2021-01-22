Field locked in for TCR opener

An 18-car field has been announced for this weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series opener at Symmons Plains.

The first round of the season at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania boasts six different marques, namely Alfa Romeo, Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, and Renault.

Among the driving contingent are two Bathurst 1000 winners in Jason Bargwanna and Chaz Mostert, and a further four podium finishers in the Great Race.

As previously announced, Dylan O’Keeffe is back in the TCR Australia field after last year’s WTCR cameo, while HMO Customer Racing has youngster Josh Buchan in the berth vacated by 2019 series winner Will Brown.

Practice starts on Sunday.

Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway