Field locked in for TCR opener

An 18-car field has been announced for this weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series opener at Symmons Plains.
The first round of the season at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania boasts six different marques, namely Alfa Romeo, Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, and Renault.
Among the driving contingent are two Bathurst 1000 winners in Jason Bargwanna and Chaz Mostert, and a further four podium finishers in the Great Race.
As previously announced, Dylan O’Keeffe is back in the TCR Australia field after last year’s WTCR cameo, while HMO Customer Racing has youngster Josh Buchan in the berth vacated by 2019 series winner Will Brown.
Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|2
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Luke King
|Audi RS 3
|5
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|7
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|9
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Jay Hanson
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Lee Holdsworth
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai I30N
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R
|17
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|24
|Mobil 1 Wall Racing
|John Martin
|Honda Civic Type R
|25
|MPC Bostik Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Audi RS 3
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai I30N
|33
|Lowbake Racing GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Renault Megane RS
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|333
|Tilton Racing
|Brad Shiels
|Hyundai I30N
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]