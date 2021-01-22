LATEST

Field locked in for TCR opener

Field locked in for TCR opener

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 22nd January, 2021 - 12:28pm

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia

An 18-car field has been announced for this weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series opener at Symmons Plains.

The first round of the season at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania boasts six different marques, namely Alfa Romeo, Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, and Renault.

Among the driving contingent are two Bathurst 1000 winners in Jason Bargwanna and Chaz Mostert, and a further four podium finishers in the Great Race.

As previously announced, Dylan O’Keeffe is back in the TCR Australia field after last year’s WTCR cameo, while HMO Customer Racing has youngster Josh Buchan in the berth vacated by 2019 series winner Will Brown.

Practice starts on Sunday.

Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car
2 Melbourne Performance Centre Luke King Audi RS 3
5 Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
7 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
9 Ashley Seward Motorsport Jay Hanson Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Lee Holdsworth Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai I30N
15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R
17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR
24 Mobil 1 Wall Racing John Martin Honda Civic Type R
25 MPC Bostik Racing Chaz Mostert Audi RS 3
30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai I30N
33 Lowbake Racing GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Megane RS
34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS
50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R
71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR
110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R
333 Tilton Racing Brad Shiels Hyundai I30N

