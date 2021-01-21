Sergio Perez talks about joining Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season.
VIDEO: Perez on joining Red Bull Racing > View
‘Rusty’ Randle sets sights on latest title hunt > View
Better racing could mean fewer F1 races > View
Perez gave himself no chance of Red Bull drive > View
Courtney shows off latest helmet design > View
Ducati recommits to MotoGP > View
Ocon to make Rallye Monte-Carlo outing > View
Ex-Schumacher Jnr rival completes S5000 grid for Tasmania > View
Dane explains Triple Eight engineering shake-up > View
Carrera Cup announces 2021 title sponsor > View
Smith unveils S5000 debut livery > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]