Field set for Touring Car Masters return

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 21st January, 2021 - 6:29pm

John Bowe

A 14-car field is set to take to Symmons Plains for this weekend’s opening round of Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters.

The first event of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania marks the first time that the category will have raced since last February’s Adelaide 500.

While the field is a relatively skinny one, it includes three-time TCM series winner Steven Johnson, another XD Falcon in the hands of Marcus Zukanovic, legendary Tasmanian native John Bowe, and the VB Commodore of Gerard McLeod which debuted last time out.

In addition to Fords and Holdens of various models, there are also three Chevrolet Camaros and a Valiant Pacer.

Peters Motorsport will only field the Ryan Hansford-driven Torana this weekend due to delays in the shipping of engine parts for its Camaro from the United States.

Ryal Harris is nevertheless committed to returning in the EFS 4×4-backed Chevrolet in Round 2 of the season.

Round 1 gets underway with practice and qualifying on Sunday, before two races on each of the Monday and Australia Day Tuesday.

Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Cls Car
2 Giraffe Civil Contracting Greg Garwood INV Ford Capri Perana
6 Multispares Racing Ryan Hansford PA Holden Torana A9X
7 MOCOMM Motorsport Communications Jim Pollicina PM Holden Torana A9X
9 Jesus Racing Andrew Fisher PA Ford Falcon XY GT HO
12 The Lighthouse Hotel – Burnett Heads Peter Burnitt PS Holden Torana A9X
17 Full Throttle Custom Garage / Kubota Steve Johnson PM Ford XD Falcon
18 PAYNTER DIXON / Payce John Bowe PM Holden Torana SL/R 5000
25 Vawdrey Trailers / Castrol Paul Freestone PA Chevrolet Camaro
50 Motorsport Parts Australia Gerard McLeod PA Holden VB Commodore
60 ANGLOMOIL Lubricants Cameron Tilley PA Valiant Pacer
71 Action Motor Industries Marcus Zukanovic PM Ford Falcon XD
85 Whiteline Racing / Giraffe Civil Contracting Adam Garwood PA Chevrolet Camaro RS
88 TIFS – Third Party Logistics Tony Karanfilovski PA Ford Mustang Trans Am
95 Whiteline Racing Mark King PM Chevrolet Camaro SS

