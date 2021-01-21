Field set for Touring Car Masters return

A 14-car field is set to take to Symmons Plains for this weekend’s opening round of Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters.
The first event of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania marks the first time that the category will have raced since last February’s Adelaide 500.
While the field is a relatively skinny one, it includes three-time TCM series winner Steven Johnson, another XD Falcon in the hands of Marcus Zukanovic, legendary Tasmanian native John Bowe, and the VB Commodore of Gerard McLeod which debuted last time out.
In addition to Fords and Holdens of various models, there are also three Chevrolet Camaros and a Valiant Pacer.
Peters Motorsport will only field the Ryan Hansford-driven Torana this weekend due to delays in the shipping of engine parts for its Camaro from the United States.
Ryal Harris is nevertheless committed to returning in the EFS 4×4-backed Chevrolet in Round 2 of the season.
Round 1 gets underway with practice and qualifying on Sunday, before two races on each of the Monday and Australia Day Tuesday.
CLICK HERE for schedule
Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Cls
|Car
|2
|Giraffe Civil Contracting
|Greg Garwood
|INV
|Ford Capri Perana
|6
|Multispares Racing
|Ryan Hansford
|PA
|Holden Torana A9X
|7
|MOCOMM Motorsport Communications
|Jim Pollicina
|PM
|Holden Torana A9X
|9
|Jesus Racing
|Andrew Fisher
|PA
|Ford Falcon XY GT HO
|12
|The Lighthouse Hotel – Burnett Heads
|Peter Burnitt
|PS
|Holden Torana A9X
|17
|Full Throttle Custom Garage / Kubota
|Steve Johnson
|PM
|Ford XD Falcon
|18
|PAYNTER DIXON / Payce
|John Bowe
|PM
|Holden Torana SL/R 5000
|25
|Vawdrey Trailers / Castrol
|Paul Freestone
|PA
|Chevrolet Camaro
|50
|Motorsport Parts Australia
|Gerard McLeod
|PA
|Holden VB Commodore
|60
|ANGLOMOIL Lubricants
|Cameron Tilley
|PA
|Valiant Pacer
|71
|Action Motor Industries
|Marcus Zukanovic
|PM
|Ford Falcon XD
|85
|Whiteline Racing / Giraffe Civil Contracting
|Adam Garwood
|PA
|Chevrolet Camaro RS
|88
|TIFS – Third Party Logistics
|Tony Karanfilovski
|PA
|Ford Mustang Trans Am
|95
|Whiteline Racing
|Mark King
|PM
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
