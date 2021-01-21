LATEST

Ex-Schumacher rival completes S5000 grid for Tasmania > View

Dane explains Triple Eight engineering shake-up > View

Carrera Cup announces 2021 title sponsor > View

Smith unveils S5000 debut livery > View

Two-day Supercars sprint round for Sandown > View

GALLERY: IndyCar tests at Sebring > View

Andretti duo fastest in IndyCar test > View

Heimgartner hails Reynolds for early development > View

Mercedes offers glimpse inside HQ upgrade > View

Quinn devastated to miss NZGP > View

Supercars fans give push to pass thumbs down > View

Williams retains test driver > View

Home » News » National » S5000 » Ex-Schumacher rival completes S5000 grid for Tasmania

Ex-Schumacher rival completes S5000 grid for Tasmania

Connor O'Brien

By

Thursday 21st January, 2021 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Joey Mawson

Joey Mawson and Team BRM have come to a last-minute agreement to contest the S5000 season-opener at Symmons Plains across the Australia Day weekend.

Confirmation of the deal completes a 10-car grid for the Sunday to Tuesday event, with Supercars co-drivers Thomas Randle and James Golding among others competing.

Mawson, 24, brings with him plenty of international experience; most notably he pipped Haas F1 recruit Mick Schumacher to the 2016 ADAC German Formula 4 Championship.

More recently, his involvement in the German Porsche Supercup category in late 2020 made for some difficulties in returning Down Under for the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania.

Mawson ultimately was able to fly out of Switzerland, arriving into Perth on January 5 to begin a 14-day quarantine period.

From there he headed to Adelaide for a seat fitting yesterday, just in time before the team’s transporter departed for Tasmania.

“This has all come together very last-minute but, as they say, better late than never,” said Mawson.

“I’m really excited to be jumping back into a single-seater again and competing in the opening round of the S5000 Championship with Team BRM – with huge thanks to ALABAR, Form700, Astrontech and Cap Rouge.

“Everything will be so new for me – the car, the team, and the circuit – so it’s a lot to take in, but nevertheless I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. And of course, it’s nice to be racing again on Australian soil.

“This will be the most powerful car I will have raced, so I’m sure there will be plenty of smiles out there.

“I want to thank [S5000 category development manager] Chris Lambden for all his help and work to get this deal to happen.”

Team BRM owner Mark Rundle added: “We’re pleased to have another strong entry in our squad.

“It may be a late one, but Joey has a pretty strong open-wheeler resume and will get his head around it fairly quickly.

“After 10 frustrating months since the AGP event was cancelled, literally minutes before Race 1, it is just so good to go racing again, particularly with the S5000 series, which will ‘wow’ the motorsport public.”

Mawson joins Randle and Tommy Smith as part of the Team BRM effort at Symmons Plains.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com