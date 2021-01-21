Ducati recommits to MotoGP

Ducati has become the second manufacturer to sign a new MotoGP participation agreement.

The contract will see the Bologna marque compete in the premier class through to the end of 2026, and follows those announced by KTM and Independent Teams Tech3 and Gresini.

Ducati joined MotoGP in 2003 and thus far has one riders’ championship to its name, courtesy of Casey Stoner in 2007.

Its most recent major accolade is the constructors’ championship of 2020, thanks to Andrea Dovizioso, Jack Miller, Danilo Petrucci, Johann Zarco, and Francesco Bagnaia.

“Racing has always been a truly fundamental part of the Ducati brand and will remain so in the future,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.

“In fact, it represents not only a way to fuel the passion and cheer of the Ducatisti all over the world, but also an advanced research laboratory where the most sophisticated materials and the most innovative design methods are tested.

“It is also the training ground where our young engineers grow to provide our customers with state-of-the-art motorbikes in terms of technology and emotionality of use, as the Superleggera V4 and Multistrada V4 recently demonstrated.

“In both cases, although with very different declinations, the experience gained in MotoGP has been fundamental.

“This renewed agreement confirms that, while we plan to continue to expand our product range outside of the world of sports bikes, the track and high-performance motorbikes remain a central element for Ducati.

“I want to thank Dorna Sports and, in particular, Carmelo Ezpeleta for their great work over the years that has made MotoGP a truly extraordinary media platform.”

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta added, “Dorna Sports is proud of the continuation of the partnership with Ducati and thanks the factory for its loyalty to the series.

“We have been honoured to accompany the iconic Italian manufacturer as they achieved past milestones and are excited to share this new episode in its history with two bright young stars such as Jack Miller and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia.

“Their potential and talent will definitely be one of the assets of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship we are about to start.”

Miller and Bagnaia have both been promoted to the factory Ducati Team for 2021, with Johann Zarco and rookie Jorge Martin taking their berths at Pramac Racing.

Ducati’s other satellite team, Esponsorama Racing, will field the 2020 Moto2 champion and runner-up in Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, respectively.

Those three rookies are set to take to the track for the first time on March 5, when the Shakedown Test is held at Losail.