Courtney shows off latest helmet design

James Courtney has taken to social media to show fans the fresh helmet in which he will start the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship next month.

Created by Antman Helmet Design, the scheme largely features a mix of white, green, yellow and blue, with Boost Mobile and EFS Solar branding.

It’s in stark contrast to the orange, silver and black helmet he used at the 2020 Supercars finale at Bathurst last October.

Courtney enters the new season with high hopes, having found stability following a rollercoaster ride last year.

The 2010 Supercars champion’s new alliance with Team Sydney lasted just one round before he quit, eventually landing at Tickford Racing post-COVID, in the void left by 23Red Racing’s demise.

Courtney managed one podium en route to 13th in the championship, gaining a strong baseline for his first full Tickford campaign aboard the #44 Boost Mobile-backed Mustang.

Aged 40, he forms part of a Tickford trio also comprising Jack Le Brocq and spearhead Cameron Waters.

The Ford team is yet to announce who his race engineer will be in 2021, with incumbent Brendan Hogan departing to take up an opportunity as team manager of the newly established CoolDrive Racing.