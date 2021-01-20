LATEST

Williams retains test driver

Wednesday 20th January, 2021

Williams Racing has confirmed it will enter 2021 with an unchanged driver roster after announcing its official test driver.

Roy Nissany will continue in the role for the coming year after joining the operation last year.

The Israeli driver contributed to the development of the FW43, working both on track and in the team’s simulator.

The 26-year-old had three outings in Friday practice sessions (Spain, Italy, and Bahrain) and was in action at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

“I am truly honoured to continue being part of Williams. Since we started, we have made huge progress across many areas – on top of the great FP1s, we had a lot of productive work behind the scenes,” Nissany said.

“While dedicating as much as I can to the team, I enhanced my skills and my capabilities as a driver.

“I am very keen to continue this form in 2021.”

Nissany in action at the 2020 post-season test in Abu Dhabi

Simon Roberts, team principal, added; “I am pleased that Roy will continue as the team’s official test driver into 2021, building on the good work we started last year.

“As a team, we were very happy with the contributions Roy made both through his work on-track and in the simulator at Grove, which all aided the lap time gains we were able to make with the FW43.

“We also enjoyed seeing Roy grow as a driver, and we have no doubt that he will continue to go from strength-to-strength this year.”

Nissany’s 2021 programme will again see him take part in opening practice at three grands prix throughout the season.

He’ll also take the wheel of the new car for one of the three days of pre-season testing as well as undertake an increased simulator programme.

Last year Nissany campaigned in Formula 2 for Trident, though details of his 2021 racing schedule have not been released.

