Two-day Supercars sprint round for Sandown

Sandown’s call-up to the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship calendar is set to take the format of a two-day sprint event.

Supercars’ official website is now showing ‘Sandown SuperSprint’ in the Round 2 slot, across the dates March 20-21.

It had not previously been confirmed what format Sandown would host, having been propelled into the calendar following the postponement of the Australian Grand Prix until November.

Supercars has said it will consider adding a round for that new AGP slot, but for now, a 12-event schedule remains with Sandown taking Albert Park’s place.

Support categories for the event are yet to be announced.

Supercars last raced at the historic Victorian venue in 2019.

“Few circuits demonstrate our history better than Sandown,” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said at the time of confirmation Sandown would replace Albert Park.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to the Melbourne Racing Club for their support and flexibility.”

The Supercars season will get started with the Mt Panorama 500 on February 26-28, following pre-season tests at Queensland Raceway and Winton on February 12 and 16, respectively.