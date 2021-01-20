Smith unveils S5000 debut livery

Teenager Tommy Smith will make his S5000 debut this weekend in the red Team BRM car previously driven by ex-Brazilian Formula 1 veteran Rubens Barrichello.

The 18-year-old’s entry at the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania will be underpinned by a range of backers including SCT Logistics.

Smith will take part in the Australian open-wheel category as part of his preparation for the Formula Renault Eurocup – a series he was set to compete in last year before COVID-19 wreaked havoc.

“I’m really excited to be able to race a car as potent as the S5000,” says Smith.

“It all came together quite quickly, but we have been able to do some laps in the car, and it will be a great warm-up for the Formula Renault Eurocup.”

The Victorian young gun laughed he didn’t feel a great deal of pressure stepping into shoes of 11-time F1 race winner Barrichello.

“Ha, not really. It’s kind of nice that it is the car that Rubens Barrichello raced – and I guess the upside is that it has been well-sorted,” said Smith.

S5000 category development manager Chris Lambden hailed Smith’s presence on the grid as a huge positive.

“Tommy is typical of the young racers with international ambitions, for whom racing in Australia over summer is a terrific means of preparing for the balance of their year with actual top-level competition,” Lambden said.

“In his case, the target is the Formula Renault Eurocup and, depending upon whether COVID has an effect on the kick-off time over in Europe, it’s likely that he may well miss the last round of this series, but it will have got him ‘race-fit’ for Europe.

“However, it is a pointer to potential plans at the end of this year for S5000 to have two or three races grouped at a time when young racers from Europe or the US could come here and compete – assuming it’s easier to get into the country by then!”

Action at Symmons Plains opens this Sunday, with qualifying and three S5000 races scheduled across Monday and Tuesday.