Andretti duo fastest in IndyCar test

Andretti Autosport duo Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta topped the second day of IndyCar testing at Sebring.

Rossi banked a 52.272s lap versus the 52.378s effort managed by Herta on a day which saw nine cars on track.

Third fastest was Jack Harvey in the sole Meyer-Shank Racing entry, while Max Chilton was sixth best for Carlin after running fifth fastest on the opening day.

Fourth fastest was Ryan Hunter-Reay for Andretti Autosport, following by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal.

Seventh best was Dalton Kellet for AJ Foyt, and Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in the second RLLR effort.

Marco Andretti, who recently announced his fulltime retirement from IndyCar, was slowest at 0.861s off the pace.

Rossi’s best time was half a second quicker than Dixon managed on the first day of running, while Chilton, who ran on both days, found a tenth on Day 2.

Rahal was the busiest of drivers on track, turning in 160 laps, almost double what Andretti chalked up (86 laps) over the course of the day.

Barber Motorsport Park will host the opening round of the 2021 IndyCar Series on April 11 after the St Petersburg event was delayed until April 25.