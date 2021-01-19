Supercars tests locked in at QR, Winton

Supercars will not host an all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park, instead opting to split its pre-season hitout across Winton Motor Raceway and Queensland Raceway.

Supercars had been set to host a one-day test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 14.

The championship will instead test at Queensland Raceway on February 12 before the second test on February 16 at Winton Motor Raceway.

That will allow Supercars officials sufficient time to travel and attend each test.

The decision to split the tests comes in the wake of travel restrictions imposed by state governments in Victoria and Queensland.

Last week Speedcafe.com revealed category organisers were putting together a contingency plan in case of travel difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Victorian Government has parts of Sydney a red zone under its traffic light system, meaning those wishing to return to Victoria cannot do so without government approval.

The Victorian Government reviews its red zone designations daily.

With the relevant parts of Sydney – notably Blacktown where Sydney Motorsport Park is located – still designated a hotspot by the Queensland Government, it means Queensland-based personnel would have to quarantine for 14 days upon returning home.

While the full 24-car Supercars field will not test at Sydney Motorsport Park, the Eastern Creek circuit could yet host one team.

Team Sydney was in line to test at its home Sydney Motorsport Park. However, travel restrictions currently inhibit drivers Garry Jacobson and Fabian Coulthard.

As it stands, Jacobson would be unable to re-enter Victoria. Meanwhile, Coulthard would have to quarantine upon his return to Queensland, which could prevent the Kiwi from making the first round pending the date of the test.

Speedcafe.com understands a decision has not yet been made surrounding Team Sydney’s testing plans due to those obstacles.

The opening round of the championship, the Mount Panorama 500, takes place on February 26-28.