Supercars grid finalised for 2021

Confirmation that Garry Jacobson will join Team Sydney means the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship grid is set.

The Shepparton-born driver will join Fabian Coulthard at the Sydney Motorsport Park-based team, which has brought gun engineer Geoffrey Slater back on for the forthcoming season.

Of the 11 teams competing this year, just four have unchanged primary driver line-ups for 2021, those being Brad Jones Racing, Team 18, Triple Eight Race Engineering, and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The make-up of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 grid is still some way from being finalised, however.

Only a handful of co-drivers have been announced, with many pairing still in question.

The newly formed Blanchard Racing Team has confirmed Tim Slade will be partnered by team co-owner Tim Blanchard.

Meanwhile, fellow Ford team Tickford Racing has announced just one driver in its line-up so far, that being Super2 Series winner Thomas Randle.

The Campbellfield team could be in for a shake-up in its co-driver ranks, with Michael Caruso lined up at Team 18 and Will Davison returning to full-time duties with Dick Johnson Racing.

Cameron Waters, Jack Le Brocq, and James Courtney have all be retained by Tickford Racing, but Lee Holdsworth has been left without a full-time drive due to the absence of a fourth Racing Entitlements Contract.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has been tipped to bring Holdsworth to join Chaz Mostert.

Meanwhile, Mostert’s team-mate Bryce Fullwood looks set to be joined by experienced endurance campaigner Warren Luff.

The recently renamed Kelly Grove Racing hasn’t officially announced its co-driver line-up, but it is rumoured new signing David Reynolds will be joined by Luke Youlden this year.

Three-time champion Scott McLaughlin has been earmarked to re-join the new-look Dick Johnson Racing for the Bathurst 1000, which has Anton De Pasquale and Davison this year.

Unless travel restrictions are eased, McLaughlin will be unable to return to Australia and complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine in time for this year’s event, meaning two plum co-drives could yet be filled at the championship-winning Ford squad.

Team 18 has confirmed James Golding will return in 2021 with the aforementioned Caruso.

Who each driver will join hasn’t been confirmed, but it has been rumoured Golding will join Scott Pye while Caruso will pair up with Mark Winterbottom.

Triple Eight Race Engineering looks set to go into 2021 with a completely unchanged line-up, with Shane van Gisbergen to be joined by Garth Tander while the highly successful pairing of Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes will continue.

Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, and Matt Stone Racing have yet to announce co-drivers.

Albury-based Brad Jones Racing will go into 2021 with an unchanged line-up led by Nick Percat, Todd Hazelwood, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith.

Elsewhere, Erebus Motorsport of Dandenong South will run a completely new line-up with Super2 Series graduates Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown.

Last year’s SuperLite pairing Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard will go full-time for Yatala team Matt Stone Racing in 2021 after sharing a car throughout 2020.

2021 Supercars Championship grid