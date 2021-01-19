Dixon tops Sebring IndyCar test

Scott Dixon has topped the opening day of private IndyCar test at Sebring International Raceway.
The Chip Ganassi driver headed team-mates Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou in a day that saw all runners chalk up more than 100 laps.
Dixon’s benchmark time of 52.320s was just under a tenth quicker than former Sauber F1 driver Ericsson, with Palou less than half a tenth than slower still.
Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais was fourth fastest, the first of two AJ Foyt entries, over a quarter of a second off Dixon’s pace.
Max Chilton was fifth best ahead of Dalton Kellett in the second Foyt entry and Jimmie Johnson rounding out the runners, nearly 1.4s off six-time series winner Dixon.
Johnson was the most active of those present, cutting a total of 160 laps versus the 109 for Dixon.
Andretti Autosport is set to be in action tomorrow with Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Marco Andretti joining Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan, and Jack Harvey for Meyer Shank Racing.
