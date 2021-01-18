WAU confirms co-naming rights sponsor line-up

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed its co-naming rights sponsors for the forthcoming season.

Mobil 1, Appliances Online, and Middy’s Electrical have all re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

In line with last year’s campaign, Chaz Mostert will carry Appliances Online backing on his #25 entry while Bryce Fullwood will sport Middy’s Electrical on the #2.

Both Holden ZB Commodores will don Mobil 1 backing, marking the brand’s 28th year as a sponsor of the team.

“To continue our wonderful relationship with all three of our naming rights partners for 2021 is fantastic,” said Walkinshaw Andretti United Team Principal Bruce Stewart.

“Their on-going support, especially throughout 2020, has been felt by every single one of us here, and no doubt our fans as well.

“For Mobil 1 to be entering into its 28th year with the team is an incredible journey to be a part of.

“Their brand is iconic, their product unquestionable, and we have a fantastic relationship with all the distributors right across Australia and New Zealand.

“Our journey with Appliances Online started at the 2019 Bathurst 1000, on the podium, and has

really gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

“They are a seriously impressive business, and it’s been a pleasure to work with the entire team.

“Middy’s were a fantastic addition to our team last year, and as Australia’s largest independent electrical wholesaler, are a fantastic family business whose values are intertwined with ours.

“It was great to see their brand on the podium with Bryce’s third place finish at The Bend last year, and we look forward to more success in the future.

“There’s no doubt we took steps forward in 2020, and we are working as hard as ever to continue that trajectory in 2021, with the support of our fantastic partner group.”

The Clayton-based team has confirmed liveries for the #25 and #2 entries will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Supercars Championship will get underway on February 14 with its pre-season test, which is currently slated to take place at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The first event in the 2021 season takes place at Mount Panorama on February 28-29.