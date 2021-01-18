Team Sydney confirms Jacobson signing

Team Sydney will field a completely new line-up in 2021 with confirmation Garry Jacobson will join Fabian Coulthard this season.

The announcement means the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship grid is complete a little under a month out from the official pre-season test.

The forthcoming season will mark the third year for Jacobson in the championship after going full-time in 2019 with Kelly Racing before joining Matt Stone Racing in 2020.

“Going head to head with Team Sydney last year I was really impressed that a newly created team could improve so quickly and achieve continually better results from round to round,” said Jacobson.

“I had always followed Jonathon’s career and admired his success, not only on the track, but as a team owner playing a key role in the careers of our current top driving talent.

“With Fabian also on board, this was the ideal time to gain some valuable experience with some successful seasoned campaigners.

“I’d like to thank the entire team for having me on board and being so accommodating.

“It will be exciting calling Sydney Motorsport Park home and I look forward to representing the city and achieving some of the goals I have already set myself which is to improve my preparation, fitness and technical understanding of the cars.

“By doing all of these things I am positive consistency and results will follow.”

Jacobson has 40 starts in the championship to his name with a career best finish of seventh, which he recorded at Sydney Motorsport Park last year.

The Shepparton-born driver won the 2016 edition of the Dunlop Super2 Series with the then known Prodrive Racing Australia (now Tickford Racing).

Team Owner Jonathon Webb said Jacobson was an “ideal fit” for the team heading into 2021.

“He is young, determined and absolutely committed to progressing his motorsport career alongside Fabian and our crew,” said Webb.

“We have been impressed by Garry’s past performance and the character he demonstrates on track.

“Our crew are excited to kick off at Bathurst and look forward to sharing naming rights partner announcements for the Team Sydney Supercar #22 soon.”

Confirmation of Jacobson means neither Alex Davison nor Chris Pither will return to the grid full-time in 2021.