Street circuits still on the cards for F1

Formula 1 has rejected suggestions that it could cancel a number of street circuit events scheduled for the early part of 2021.

A revised calendar has already been issued ahead of the season, with the Australian Grand Prix moving from March to November.

The eight month delay is a response to uncertainty surrounding international travel as the world continues to grapple with coronavirus.

That has resulted in a packed back half of the year, with 12 races in little more than three months.

Also noteworthy in the reshuffle is the absence of the Chinese Grand Prix, its position taken by an event at Imola, while Round 3 of the calendar remains to be confirmed.

It’s expected that will see the circus head to Portimao in Portugal, the slot originally slated to host the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix in Hanoi.

Since the revised calendar was issued, doubt has been raised over three further races, namely the Monaco, Azerbaijan, and Canadian Grands Prix.

All three events were absent from the 2020 calendar, Monaco for the first time since 1954.

Suggestions the events could again be absent have, however, been rejected.

“We have set out the details of the revised 2021 calendar and there are no other changes. The suggestion street races will not take place are completely wrong,” a spokesperson from Formula 1 asserted.

The Monaco, Azerbaijan, and Canadian events run consecutively through May and June as rounds five to seven of a planned 23 event calendar.

Other street circuits on the schedule include Singapore, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.