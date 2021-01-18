LATEST

Mostert coming to grips with Audi TCR

Connor O'Brien

By

Monday 18th January, 2021 - 3:50pm

Chaz Mostert during his TCR test at Phillip Island

Chaz Mostert has admitted to a steep learning curve involved with adjusting to his Audi RS 3 ahead of the upcoming Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series opener.

Mostert will contest at least the first round – the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania across January 24-26 – in a Melbourne Performance Centre entry.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars star completed a TCR test at Phillip Island last week, giving him an early opportunity to get his head around his new weapon.

“I feel like a complete duck out of water,” Mostert reacted to his initial taste of the Audi.

“I’ve got the little [gearshift] paddles going but the peddles aren’t making much sense.

“It’s taking a little while to get my head around it, obviously being a front-wheel drive car to rear-wheel drive, it’s completely different and how you go about getting the speed out of the car, so yeah.

Mostert in action at Phillip Island

“I’m lucky just to get out for a test before the first round because I think it would have been a bit of a struggle if I didn’t.

“I’m just pumped to be a part of it and I just love driving race cars.”

Mostert, a one-time Symmons Plains podium-getter at Supercars level, was coy about his chances of continuing in TCR beyond Round 1.

“Well, with me there is always controversy so I like to just build that,” he smiled.

“We’re doing the first round, we’d like to do more but we have just got to see if we can put a deal together.”

