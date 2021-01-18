Mostert coming to grips with Audi TCR

Chaz Mostert has admitted to a steep learning curve involved with adjusting to his Audi RS 3 ahead of the upcoming Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series opener.
Mostert will contest at least the first round – the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania across January 24-26 – in a Melbourne Performance Centre entry.
The Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars star completed a TCR test at Phillip Island last week, giving him an early opportunity to get his head around his new weapon.
“I feel like a complete duck out of water,” Mostert reacted to his initial taste of the Audi.
“I’ve got the little [gearshift] paddles going but the peddles aren’t making much sense.
“It’s taking a little while to get my head around it, obviously being a front-wheel drive car to rear-wheel drive, it’s completely different and how you go about getting the speed out of the car, so yeah.
“I’m lucky just to get out for a test before the first round because I think it would have been a bit of a struggle if I didn’t.
“I’m just pumped to be a part of it and I just love driving race cars.”
Mostert, a one-time Symmons Plains podium-getter at Supercars level, was coy about his chances of continuing in TCR beyond Round 1.
“Well, with me there is always controversy so I like to just build that,” he smiled.
“We’re doing the first round, we’d like to do more but we have just got to see if we can put a deal together.”
