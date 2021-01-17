LATEST

GALLERY: Hyundai and Toyota reveal WRC liveries

GALLERY: Hyundai and Toyota reveal WRC liveries

Sunday 17th January, 2021 - 12:00pm

Take a closer look at the recently revealed Toyota Gazoo Racing and Hyundai Motorsport liveries ahead of the forthcoming WRC season.

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC_2021_back
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC_2021_3-4-front_high
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC_2021_left_side
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC_2021_3-4-front
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC_2021_3-4-back
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC_2021_front
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC_2021_right_side
WRC_2021_Media_001
WRC_2021_Media_008
WRC_2021_Media_009
WRC_2021_Media_007
WRC_2021_Media_003
WRC_2021_Media_002

