Schedule released for Race Tasmania opener

The schedule has been released for the unique Australia Day programme which marks the start of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania and the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

The season-opener for TCR, as well as S5000 and Touring Car Masters, commences on Sunday, January 24 at Symmons Plains and runs through to Tuesday, January 26.

Trans Am, HQ Holdens, Hyundai Excels, and Improved Production are also on the bill, with all six series hitting the track for practice on the first day.

The TCM field will also qualify on the Sunday, before the rest of the qualifying sessions and the opening races for the respective contests on the Monday.

There will then be two races for each series on Australia Day.

While races lengths are currently expressed in time only, it is expected that they will be converted to a prescribed lap count at some point.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s action will be telecast on 7mate and streamed on 7plus.

See below for broadcast and streaming details

Schedule: Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains

Start End Series Session Sunday, January 24 09:00 09:20 Hyundai Excel Practice 1 09:25 09:45 Improved Production Practice 1 09:50 10:10 HQ Holdens Practice 1 10:15 10:35 Trans Am Practice 1 10:40 11:00 TCM Practice 1 11:05 11:35 TCR Practice 1 11:40 12:05 S5000 Practice 1 12:10 12:30 Hyundai Excel Practice 2 12:35 12:55 Improved Production Practice 2 13:00 13:20 HQ Holdens Practice 2 13:25 13:55 TCR Practice 2 14:00 14:25 S5000 Practice 2 14:30 14:50 Trans Am Practice 2 14:55 15:15 TCM Qualifying 15:20 15:50 TV time 15:55 16:15 TV time Monday, January 25 10:00 10:20 Improved Production Qualifying 10:30 10:50 Hyundai Excel Qualifying 11:00 11:20 HQ Holdens Qualifying 11:30 11:50 Improved Production Race 1 12:15 12:35 Trans Am Qualifying 12:45 13:05 TCM Trophy Race 13:15 13:35 S5000 Qualifying 13:45 14:05 Hyundai Excel Race 1 14:15 14:43 TCR Qualifying 14:53 15:16 Trans Am Race 1 15:41 16:04 TCM Race 1 16:13 16:37 S5000 Race 1 16:58 17:25 TCR Race 1 17:35 17:55 HQ Holdens Race 1 Tuesday, January 26 09:00 09:30 HQ Holdens Race 2 09:40 10:10 Hyundai Excel Race 2 10:20 10:50 Improved Production Race 2 11:13 11:40 TCR Race 2 11:53 12:16 Trans Am Race 2 12:23 12:46 TCM Race 2 12:58 13:22 S5000 Race 2 13:30 14:00 Trans Am Race 3 14:10 14:33 TCM Race 3 14:45 15:09 S5000 Race 3 15:27 15:54 TCR Race 3 16:05 16:25 Hyundai Excel Race 3 16:35 16:55 HQ Holdens Race 3 17:05 17:25 Improved Production Race 3

Television and streaming

Start End Channel/service Monday, January 25 12:00 18:00 7plus 15:30 17:30 7mate Tuesday, January 26 11:00 17:00 7plus 11:00 16:00 7mate

All times local/AEDT