Schedule released for Race Tasmania opener

The schedule has been released for the unique Australia Day programme which marks the start of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania and the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.
The season-opener for TCR, as well as S5000 and Touring Car Masters, commences on Sunday, January 24 at Symmons Plains and runs through to Tuesday, January 26.
Trans Am, HQ Holdens, Hyundai Excels, and Improved Production are also on the bill, with all six series hitting the track for practice on the first day.
The TCM field will also qualify on the Sunday, before the rest of the qualifying sessions and the opening races for the respective contests on the Monday.
There will then be two races for each series on Australia Day.
While races lengths are currently expressed in time only, it is expected that they will be converted to a prescribed lap count at some point.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s action will be telecast on 7mate and streamed on 7plus.
See below for broadcast and streaming details
Schedule: Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains
|Start
|End
|Series
|Session
|Sunday, January 24
|09:00
|09:20
|Hyundai Excel
|Practice 1
|09:25
|09:45
|Improved Production
|Practice 1
|09:50
|10:10
|HQ Holdens
|Practice 1
|10:15
|10:35
|Trans Am
|Practice 1
|10:40
|11:00
|TCM
|Practice 1
|11:05
|11:35
|TCR
|Practice 1
|11:40
|12:05
|S5000
|Practice 1
|12:10
|12:30
|Hyundai Excel
|Practice 2
|12:35
|12:55
|Improved Production
|Practice 2
|13:00
|13:20
|HQ Holdens
|Practice 2
|13:25
|13:55
|TCR
|Practice 2
|14:00
|14:25
|S5000
|Practice 2
|14:30
|14:50
|Trans Am
|Practice 2
|14:55
|15:15
|TCM
|Qualifying
|15:20
|15:50
|TV time
|15:55
|16:15
|TV time
|Monday, January 25
|10:00
|10:20
|Improved Production
|Qualifying
|10:30
|10:50
|Hyundai Excel
|Qualifying
|11:00
|11:20
|HQ Holdens
|Qualifying
|11:30
|11:50
|Improved Production
|Race 1
|12:15
|12:35
|Trans Am
|Qualifying
|12:45
|13:05
|TCM
|Trophy Race
|13:15
|13:35
|S5000
|Qualifying
|13:45
|14:05
|Hyundai Excel
|Race 1
|14:15
|14:43
|TCR
|Qualifying
|14:53
|15:16
|Trans Am
|Race 1
|15:41
|16:04
|TCM
|Race 1
|16:13
|16:37
|S5000
|Race 1
|16:58
|17:25
|TCR
|Race 1
|17:35
|17:55
|HQ Holdens
|Race 1
|Tuesday, January 26
|09:00
|09:30
|HQ Holdens
|Race 2
|09:40
|10:10
|Hyundai Excel
|Race 2
|10:20
|10:50
|Improved Production
|Race 2
|11:13
|11:40
|TCR
|Race 2
|11:53
|12:16
|Trans Am
|Race 2
|12:23
|12:46
|TCM
|Race 2
|12:58
|13:22
|S5000
|Race 2
|13:30
|14:00
|Trans Am
|Race 3
|14:10
|14:33
|TCM
|Race 3
|14:45
|15:09
|S5000
|Race 3
|15:27
|15:54
|TCR
|Race 3
|16:05
|16:25
|Hyundai Excel
|Race 3
|16:35
|16:55
|HQ Holdens
|Race 3
|17:05
|17:25
|Improved Production
|Race 3
Television and streaming
|Start
|End
|Channel/service
|Monday, January 25
|12:00
|18:00
|7plus
|15:30
|17:30
|7mate
|Tuesday, January 26
|11:00
|17:00
|7plus
|11:00
|16:00
|7mate
All times local/AEDT
