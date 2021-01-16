Sandown date shifted a week

The second to last round of this year’s Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Sandown International Raceway has been shifted.

The penultimate round of the 2021 season was slated for September 10-12 but has been pushed back to September 17-19.

Speedcafe.com understands the move has come to avoid a clash with the Repco Supercars Championship, which will host its Perth SuperNight on September 10-12 at Wanneroo Raceway.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will headline the Sandown weekend supported by Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Aussie Racing Cars, MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series, Australian Prototype Series, and RA Cup Australia.

This year’s Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship gets underway at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on February 19-21.

The Australian Superbike Championship will also feature at the Isle as part of the Australian All Wheels Race Fest.

Mount Panorama will host the second round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship as part of the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend on April 2-4.

Sydney Motorsport Park follows on May 1-2 with Morgan Park Raceway set to host the fourth event on June 25-27.

As reported, Sandown International Raceway hosts the sixth event on the calendar on September 17-19 before the finale at The Bend Motorsport Park on October 15-17.