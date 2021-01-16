LATEST

Top rookie Sanders hails ‘pretty perfect’ Dakar debut > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights > View

Reynolds, McVean reunite at Kelly Grove Racing > View

One seat left to fill on 2021 Supercars grid > View

Kelly Grove Racing unveils Reynolds signing > View

Canteen children’s charity to benefit from Scott Dixon auction > View

Schedule released for Race Tasmania opener > View

IndyCar champion secures 2021 drive > View

Al-Attiyah lost Dakar by winning Prologue says Peterhansel > View

Peterhansel: First Dakar win still the favourite > View

LIVE STREAM: Dakar closing ceremony > View

Peterhansel becomes 14-time Dakar winner > View

Home » News » Supercars » Reynolds, McVean reunite at Kelly Grove Racing

Reynolds, McVean reunite at Kelly Grove Racing

Connor O'Brien

By

Saturday 16th January, 2021 - 8:10am

Share:

LinkedIn

Alistair McVean and David Reynolds during their time together at Erebus Motorsport

Kelly Grove Racing has confirmed David Reynolds’ long-time race engineer Alistair McVean joined the team last month.

Reynolds and McVean have a close relationship from their time together at Erebus Motorsport, with the latter’s physical absence from the majority of the 2020 season having a detrimental effect on his driver’s results.

Reynolds openly spoke of that challenge, saying on the Fox Sports broadcast post-Darwin that “I am missing my engineer” and that his confidence had eroded without him on deck.

The combination, however, will be back in full force in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

Kelly Grove Racing’s announcement of Reynolds’ recruitment included confirmation of McVean’s appointment as race engineer on the #26 Penrite-backed Mustang.

“Since joining the team in December, Alistair has already had a significant impact on the engineering group and performance side of the business,” the statement read.

Reynolds made no secret of his delight regarding the news.

“It’s awesome for me to have a few familiar faces also join the team with Alistair to engineer my side of the garage and obviously Penrite continuing to back my car which is awesome,” he said.

“Penrite have been a big supporter of mine over the years, they’re family to me so I’m looking forward to continuing that great relationship.”

Ex-Erebus crew chief Dennis Huijser has also joined Kelly Grove Racing.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com