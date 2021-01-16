Red Bull Junior Lawson secures F2 seat

Hitech Grand Prix has signed Red Bull Junior Team driver Liam Lawson for the forthcoming FIA Formula 2 Championship.
It means the Kiwi will contest dual campaigns in 2021 having already been confirmed to race alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Alexander Albon in Germany’s DTM.
Lawson will join fellow Red Bull racer Juri Vips of Estonia at the team for the eight-round Formula 2 campaign.
The 18-year-old graduates to the Formula 1 feeder series following two seasons in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.
Lawson finished 11th in his maiden Formula 3 season with MP Motorsport in 2019 before joining Hitech Grand Prix in 2020 where he finished fifth.
“I’m excited to be racing in Formula 2 with Hitech this year,” said Lawson, who claimed three wins last year.
“Following two years of Formula 3, I feel prepared to be in this championship and do a good job for the team.
“I learnt a lot in the Formula 2 test in Bahrain with Hitech and got a good feeling with the car.
“This being said, there’s definitely still a lot more to learn so I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”
The Red Bull Junior Team has also confirmed Jack Doohan will be a Red Bull supported driver in 2021.
Doohan is set to continue racing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with his team to be announced in due course.
Lawson’s FIA Formula 2 Championship will get underway in March in support of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
This year’s Formula 2 season takes in grands prix at Monaco, Baku, Silverstone, Monza, Sochi, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi.
