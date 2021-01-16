LATEST

One seat left to fill on 2021 Supercars grid

Saturday 16th January, 2021 - 8:10am

Team Sydney is the only Supercars team not to have confirmed its 2021 driver line-up

Confirmation today of David Reynolds’ linking with Kelly Grove Racing means attention now turns to Team Sydney where the last available 2021 Repco Supercars Championship seat remains up for grabs.

A total of 23 drivers have now been announced at their respective teams, leaving Fabian Coulthard’s team-mate as the only uncertainty.

A number of drivers could be in the frame for the second Team Sydney seat, with incumbent Alex Davison known to be highly regarded by the Webb family and 2016 Dunlop Super2 Series winner Garry Jacobson among others linked to the role.

Beyond that vacancy, a glut of co-drives are still to be sorted.

Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes will return to Red Bull Ampol Racing; Michael Caruso and James Golding will line up for Team 18; Tim Blanchard is all but a certain starter at his CoolDrive Racing outfit; and Scott McLaughlin is hoped to be available for Shell V-Power Racing.

High-profile co-drivers yet to fall into place include two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Rick Kelly, while Lee Holdsworth is rumoured to be likely to appear at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

2021 Supercars Championship grid as it stands

Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat
Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood
Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith
Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale
Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison
Erebus Motorsport Will Brown
Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki
Kelly Racing Andre Heimgartner
Kelly Racing David Reynolds
Matt Stone Racing Jake Kostecki
Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard
Team 18 Mark Winterbottom
Team 18 Scott Pye
Team Sydney Fabian Coulthard
Team Sydney TBC
Tickford Racing Cameron Waters
Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq
Tickford Racing James Courtney
Tim Blanchard Racing Tim Slade
Triple Eight Jamie Whincup
Triple Eight Shane van Gisbergen
Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert
Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood

