One seat left to fill on 2021 Supercars grid

Confirmation today of David Reynolds’ linking with Kelly Grove Racing means attention now turns to Team Sydney where the last available 2021 Repco Supercars Championship seat remains up for grabs.

A total of 23 drivers have now been announced at their respective teams, leaving Fabian Coulthard’s team-mate as the only uncertainty.

A number of drivers could be in the frame for the second Team Sydney seat, with incumbent Alex Davison known to be highly regarded by the Webb family and 2016 Dunlop Super2 Series winner Garry Jacobson among others linked to the role.

Beyond that vacancy, a glut of co-drives are still to be sorted.

Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes will return to Red Bull Ampol Racing; Michael Caruso and James Golding will line up for Team 18; Tim Blanchard is all but a certain starter at his CoolDrive Racing outfit; and Scott McLaughlin is hoped to be available for Shell V-Power Racing.

High-profile co-drivers yet to fall into place include two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Rick Kelly, while Lee Holdsworth is rumoured to be likely to appear at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

2021 Supercars Championship grid as it stands