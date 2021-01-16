LATEST

GALLERY: Dakar Week 2 > View

Marquez recovery ‘satisfactory’ following surgery > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 12 > View

Sandown date shifted a week > View

Red Bull Junior Lawson secures F2 seat > View

Andretti announces full-time IndyCar retirement > View

Top rookie Sanders hails ‘pretty perfect’ Dakar debut > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights > View

Reynolds, McVean reunite at Kelly Grove Racing > View

One seat left to fill on 2021 Supercars grid > View

Kelly Grove Racing unveils Reynolds signing > View

Canteen children’s charity to benefit from Scott Dixon auction > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Dakar Week 2

GALLERY: Dakar Week 2

By

Saturday 16th January, 2021 - 11:36am

Share:

LinkedIn

Images from the second week of Dakar 2021.

Toby Price - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 2021 Dakar Rally Stage Nine
Daniel Sanders - KTM Factory Racing - 2021 Dakar Rally Stage Nine
Matthias Walkner - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 2021 Dakar Rally Stage 10
Matthias Walkner - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 2021 Dakar Rally Stage 12
133705524_455668105430900_2824112807997042021_n
Sam Sunderland - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 2021 Dakar Rally Stage 12
20210115DAK0055-A.S.O._E.Vargiolu_DPPI
20210115DAK0050-A.S.O._E.Vargiolu_DPPI
20210114DAK0124-DPPI_F.Le_Floc_h
20210114DAK1121-A.S.O_C.Lopez
20210114DAK2003-A.S.O_G.Epifanio
20210114DAK1060-A.S.O_C.Lopez
20210114DAK0043-DPPI_E.Vargiolu
20210113DAK0040-A.S.O._F.Gooden_DPPI
20210113DAK0031-A.S.O._F.Gooden_DPPI
20210113DAK0006-A.S.O._A.Vincent_DPPI
20210112DAK1110-A.S.O_C.Lopez
20210112DAK2026-A.S.O_G.Epifanio
20210112DAK0051-DPPI_J.Delfosse
20210111DAK0009-A.S.O._A.Vincent_DPPI
20210111DAK0086-A.S.O._A.Vincent_DPPI
20210111DAK0073-A.S.O._F.Gooden_DPPI
20210110DAK1106-A.S.O_C.Lopez
20210110DAK0036-A.S.O._E.Vargiolu_DPPI
20210110DAK0120-A.S.O_E.Vargiolu_DPPI
20210110DAK1104-A.S.O._C.Lopez
20210112DAK0026-DPPI_A.Vincent
20210112DAK0047-DPPI_J.Delfosse
Houlihan_sand
20210111DAK0070-A.S.O._F.Gooden_DPPI
20210111DAK0079-A.S.O._A.Vincent_DPPI
20210111DAK1022-A.S.O._C.Lopez
20210111DAK0042-A.S.O._F.Le_Floc_h_DPPI
20210111DAK0008-A.S.O._A.Vincent_DPPI
20210111DAK0013-A.S.O._A.Vincent_DPPI
20210115DAK0356-A.S.O._A.Vincent_DPPI
20210115DAK0071-A.S.O._J.Delfosse_DPPI

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com