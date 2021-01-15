Williams secures second Formula 3 season

Perth product Calan Williams has secured a second season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship after re-signing with Jenzer Motorsport.

The 20-year-old competed in every round of the 2020 F3 season that was won by his countryman Oscar Piastri and is now looking to rise up the pecking order himself.

“We started our 2021 preparations at the recent tests in Barcelona and Jerez very strongly, so I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together,” said Williams.

“I’ve got to make sure I do everything I can to hit the ground running. The first few races are so important.

“You want to run at the front, have some good performances and get some points on the board. That’s huge not only for the driver’s confidence, but the team as well.”

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Australian Christian Mansell has snared a seat in the 2021 British Formula 3 Championship with Carlin Motorsport.

Mansell will make the step up after a race-winning campaign for Carlin in British F4 in which he finished seventh overall and claimed the Rookie Cup honours.

“To be accepted into British Formula 3 is really cool because it’s something I was working towards all last year,” Mansell said.

“My aim was to be the best I could be and now that I am stepping up into bigger and better cars, the real challenge to be good enough begins.

“Racing British F3 this year will make me the youngest Aussie to do so, which is amazing because it’s an achievement in itself.

“I am also really proud to be able to go round again with Carlin because they are such a strong team in this category and I just feel like it’s going to be a phenomenal experience.”

Despite his youth, Mansell hardly has intentions of playing the long game.

“The goal is to win. There is no other goal,” Mansell added.

“I am here to drive. I am here to deliver my best performance and I feel my best performance is to win. I want to go in there with a strong head and a good start to the season will be key.

“I learnt a lot of race craft in F4 with Carlin and I really feel like I can pull my weight now. I don’t think there is any other goal.

“And if we don’t win, that’s alright too because it is still another learning year in itself, but I won’t be using that as an excuse and I will be aiming to win.”