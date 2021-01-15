King to race ex-Ingall Audi

Luke King will embark on his first season of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series in 2021, driving the ex-Russell Ingall Audi.

The 30-year-old will share the Melbourne Performance Centre (MPC) stable with Chaz Mostert for at least the Symmons Plains round of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, given the 2014 Bathurst 1000’s one-round deal so far.

King, who counts another Bathurst 1000 winner and a TCR race winner in Jason Bright as his mentor, arrives in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia with a diverse CV.

He was runner-up in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series in 2018 and 2019, and has had stints in various production car competitions, Australian Formula Ford, and the LMP3-based Chinese Endurance Championship.

The Central Coast driver’s #2 Audi RS 3 will sport backing from international liquor brand Kweichow Moutai.

“This is a main game series and after our success in major support categories, I am more than ready for the challenge,” said King.

“I can’t thank our sponsors enough for getting behind our sport and giving me this opportunity.

“I have experience in a number of key categories and cars now, but this will be the first opportunity to be tested against Australia’s best touring car drivers. It’s what my father and I have worked hard for since day one.

“The TCR field is extremely competitive. Having current Supercar drivers like Lee [Holdsworth] and Chaz along with young talent like [Dylan] O’Keeffe and [Jordan] Cox makes for a big challenge at Round 1.

“I’m excited to look across our garage and see a former Bathurst 1000 winner. I want to be tested against the best and this is an opportunity my entire family, sponsors and I have worked extremely hard for and have sacrificed a lot to achieve.

“MPC are one of the most professional and well-presented teams in Australia and Audi is a luxury brand, so it’s all a great fit for Moutai.

“TCR Australia is the biggest stage that I’ve raced on, so again, I’m really looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get into it down in Tasmania.”

MPC Director Troy Russell added, “We have known Luke for a number of years and he works extremely hard on his racing both on and off track.

“You need to be a professional across all areas of our sport these days and Luke has certainly built the skillset to take this opportunity and become a highly-regarded professional.

“He’s easy to work with and extremely focused which is the type of driver we want at MPC.”

Round 1 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series takes place at Symmons Plains on January 24-26.