Leclerc self-isolating after positive COVID test

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has revealed he is in self-isolation at his Monaco home after testing positive to the COVID-19 virus.

The 23-year-old took to social media to share the news, assuring fans he is ‘feeling OK’.

“I hope you are all staying safe,” he wrote.

“I want to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am regularly checked according to my team’s protocols.

“Unfortunately I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with.

“A subsequent test I took has come back positive. I am feeling OK and have mild symptoms.

“I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities. Stay safe and take care.”

Leclerc is the latest F1 driver to be on the mend from COVID-19, following positive tests during last season for Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton.

A two-time F1 race winner, Leclerc is coming off a season in which he led the charge for a struggling Ferrari outfit.

He will be joined by Spaniard Carlos Sainz at the team this season, with 2020 team-mate Sebastian Vettel switching to Aston Martin.