LATEST

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 11 > View

Sanders reflects on favourite stage after rising to fourth > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 11 highlights > View

Toyota Gazoo Racing launches new hypercar > View

Dakar front-runner’s failure to refuel explained > View

Dakar co-driver abandoned in desert after argument > View

Peterhansel maintains big lead in penultimate stage of Dakar > View

King to race ex-Ingall Audi > View

Leclerc self-isolating after positive COVID test > View

Blanchard confirms Bathurst 1000 co-drive plans > View

Sunderland into second as Benavides extends Dakar lead > View

Alpine teases 2021 F1 livery > View

Home » News » Offroad » Dakar » Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 11

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 11

By

Friday 15th January, 2021 - 1:26pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Andrew Houlihan

Australian Andrew Houlihan is competing in his first Dakar event. Speedcafe.com is proudly one of Houlihan’s sponsors and he will be filing a Dakar Daily Diary for us each day to give readers a real insight into the world’s toughest event.

With one stage to go, Houlihan is on the verge of achieving a massive goal – to get to the finish of the Dakar Rally, the toughest motorsport event in the world. He goes into the final day in 51st position.

Today’s diary entry

One more day!

That’s what I’ve been telling myself for days but today it’s real. There’s one more stage to go!

Today was one of the hardest stages yet because of the rocks and soft sand. The dunes weren’t so bad.

I rode with my Coca-Cola Nomadas teammate Pablo (Guillen) and Asish (Raorane) for most of the day.

Asish rode with the team in the Africa ECO race in January last year. He’s doing Dakar in the Original by Motul class without any team assistance.

Together we all did OK, and there was only one navigational error that cost us about 20 minutes.

Other than that, it was a pretty clean run for me today.

I had no offs at all, but I’m amazed Pablo and Ashish came through without any serious injuries because both of them had heavy falls.

Pablo was going down a dune and it had a sheer drop of couple of metres at the bottom and over the bars he went! I thought, ‘oh, this is bad’.

Ashish was roaring along the flat sand and hit a hidden rock and cartwheeled it.

By the end of the stage, we were all spent. We had to rest up before we tackled the 130km of liaison to the bivouac. We got in around 7:40 pm and it was well and truly dark by then.

My wrist is still very painful, but we’re nearly there and I’m just doing what I can to finish this.

Many of us, me included, are now even having trouble just getting on and off the bikes because of body fatigue. One of the team helps me to get all my heavy gear off.

The Nomadas mechanics are doing a great job, and the bike ran really well again today.

We had to deal with a sand storm today not long into the special, but at least we didn’t get rain.

After the guys set up in the bivouac this afternoon, it poured rain; there’s mud everywhere.

Fortunately, the support van only has one small roof leak but it just happens to be right above Alistair’s bed. I think he may have a damp night!

One more stage and I’m at the finish line in Jeddah!

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com