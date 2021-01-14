LATEST

Dakar Stage 11 shortened due to weather > View

Peterhansel remains in control with two stages to go > View

Gen3 Supercar a lure for Groves > View

New ownership, name for Kelly Racing > View

KTM renews MotoGP participation agreement > View

Vettel tipped to drive Stroll to new level > View

Supercheap Auto inks TCR Australia naming rights deal > View

Benavides in front, Cornejo withdraws from Dakar > View

Price signals surgery after Dakar-ending crash > View

O’Keeffe edges Bargwanna in TCR pre-season test > View

V8 SuperUtes field taking shape > View

GALLERY: TCR, S5000 cars test at Phillip Island > View

Home » News » Offroad » Dakar » Dakar Stage 11 shortened due to weather

Dakar Stage 11 shortened due to weather

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 14th January, 2021 - 11:22am

Share:

LinkedIn

Ricky Brabec pic: Antonin Vincent/DPPI

The second-last stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally has been shortened due to bad weather.

Stage 11, which begins this afternoon (AEDT), is now comprised of a 464km special, a reduction of 47km.

“The recent weather in the final stretch of Stage 11 as originally designed has forced the organisers to shorten the course by about 50 kilometres to avoid the area,” read an update from organisers.

“However, dunes remain the backbone of this decisive stage, which is going to put the competitors and their vehicles through the wringer.”

The penultimate stage runs from AlUla to Yanbu, before the field returns to Jeddah when the rally finishes on Friday.

Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec will be first to set off this afternoon having won Stage 10 in the Bikes.

The map of Stage 11 pic: Dakar Rally

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com