Australian F1 hopeful receives Sir Jack Brabham Award

Australian youngster Oscar Piastri has been named as the recipient of the Sir Jack Brabham Award for his title-winning 2020 performance.

The 19-year-old claimed the FIA Formula 3 Championship for Prema Racing, besting challenges from Theo Pourchaire and Logan Sargeant to take the crown by three points.

“To win this award is a massive honour. Not just because of the award in general, but also having Sir Jack’s name attached to it. It’s very special,” Piastri said.

“Knowing everything he has achieved is in the sport such as his three world championships and running his own successful team, it means a lot.

“It’s also very cool to have my name amongst the previous winners. To be recognised in that calibre of drivers and amongst those names is very special.

“Winning the award is one of those things where it’s a real honour to have it on your CV. It’s cool to get the award and it’s only going to bring good things for my career.

“It’s nice to have my hard work and success from F3 recognised so a big thank you to Motorsport Australia for giving me this honour.”

Motorsport Australia President, Andrew Fraser, added: “After such a strong season, Oscar is a very worthy recipient of the prestigious Sir Jack Brabham Award.

“Oscar was a shining light in 2020 and we all know that he has a bright future ahead of him, and this award is proof of the high regard in which he is already held here in Australia.

“I wish him all the best for his maiden season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and look forward to watching on from afar, along with the rest of Australia who will be cheering him on in 2021.”

Piastri is set to remain with Prema for the 2021 season as he graduates to the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

It’s a competition the Italian team won in 2020, courtesy of Mick Schumacher, who has in turn joined the Haas F1 Team.

Managed by Mark Webber, Piastri is a member of the Renault Sport Academy programme and recently had his maiden outing in Formula 1 machinery.

The Sir Jack Brabham Award was instituted in 2006 in recognition of the three-time world champion’s accomplishments.

It recognises outstanding achievement and success by an Australian competitor at international level, with previous winners including Will Power (2018), Matt Campbell (2017), and Daniel Ricciardo (2014).

Sir Jack Brabham Award winners

2020: Oscar Piastri

2018: Will Power

2017: Matthew Campbell

2014: Daniel Ricciardo

2012: David Brabham

2011: Tony Gaze, DFC & Two Bars, OAM

2009: Marcos Ambrose

2009: Mark Webber AO

2007: Will Power

2006: Cody Crocker

2006: Ben Atkinson